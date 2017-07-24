BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
IMF keeps global growth forecasts unchanged for two years
However, the International Monetary Fund cut its expectations for growth in the US and UK. Globally, it said gross domestic product would be 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018.
IMF keeps global growth forecasts unchanged for two years
US dollar (background) and Chinese 100 yuan note. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday kept its growth forecasts for the world economy unchanged for this year and next. It also slightly revised up growth expectations for the eurozone and China.

In its updated World Economic Outlook, the IMF said global gross domestic product would be 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018. Its last update was released in April.

"While risks around the global growth forecast appear broadly balanced in the near term, they remain skewed to the downside over the medium term," the IMF said in its updated forecasts released in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The IMF in June shaved its forecasts for US growth to 2.1 percent for 2017 and 2018, slightly down from projections of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, just three months ago.

The Fund reversed previous assumptions that the Trump administration's fiscal policy plans would boost US growth, largely because details of those plans have not materialised.

The Fund said growth in the euro area was now expected to be slightly stronger in 2018 and pointed to "solid momentum."

RECOMMENDED

It upgraded GDP projections for the single-currency area for 2017 to 1.9 percent, 0.2 percentage point higher than in April. For next year, the IMF said euro-area growth would be slightly stronger at 1.7 percent, a 0.1-percentage-point change from just three months ago.

It said the expected higher growth in the eurozone indicated "stronger momentum in domestic demand than previously expected."

The IMF revised down its 2017 forecast for the UK by 0.3 percentage point to 1.7 percent, citing weaker-than-expected activity in the first quarter. It left its 2018 forecast unchanged at 1.5 percent.

It also said it expected slightly higher growth in Japan this year to 1.3 percent from a forecast of 1.2 percent in April, citing stronger first-quarter growth buoyed by private consumption, investment and exports. Its forecast for Japan's 2018 growth was unchanged at 0.6 percent.

For China, the IMF said it now expected stronger growth of 6.7 percent in 2017, up 0.1 percentage point from the April forecast. It expects 6.4 percent growth in 2018, up 0.2 percentage point from the April forecast because of expectations that Beijing will maintain high public investment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days