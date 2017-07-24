The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday kept its growth forecasts for the world economy unchanged for this year and next. It also slightly revised up growth expectations for the eurozone and China.

In its updated World Economic Outlook, the IMF said global gross domestic product would be 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018. Its last update was released in April.

"While risks around the global growth forecast appear broadly balanced in the near term, they remain skewed to the downside over the medium term," the IMF said in its updated forecasts released in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The IMF in June shaved its forecasts for US growth to 2.1 percent for 2017 and 2018, slightly down from projections of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, just three months ago.

The Fund reversed previous assumptions that the Trump administration's fiscal policy plans would boost US growth, largely because details of those plans have not materialised.

The Fund said growth in the euro area was now expected to be slightly stronger in 2018 and pointed to "solid momentum."