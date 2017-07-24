WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi army continues to clear western Mosul of explosives
Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi announced victory in Mosul about two weeks ago after nine months of fighting against Daesh in their former de facto capital in Iraq.
Iraqi army continues to clear western Mosul of explosives
The urban warfare between Iraqi forces and militants has left neighbourhoods in western Mosul flattened and buildings ridden with bullet holes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Iraq's federal police forces said on Sunday that they were still clearing Mosul's Old City area of explosives and searching for any remaining militants.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi announced victory in Mosul about two weeks ago, following a nine-month gruelling battle against Daesh, in their former de facto capital in Iraq.

The decisive military operation backed by US air strikes and other support was launched in October to recapture Iraq's second biggest city from where Daesh's leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi announced the group's self-styled caliphate in 2014.

The urban warfare between government forces and militants has left neighbourhoods in western Mosul flattened and buildings ridden with bullet holes.

With Mosul back in government hands, hundreds of people have been heading back to check their homes in the devastated west side of the city, to salvage belongings or find a place to stay in the east.

But many are hesitant to return for good due to the lack of basic services.

RECOMMENDED

The World Food Programme said thousands of families needed emergency food assistance to survive.

Daesh lose more ground in Syrian stronghold

Syrian regime forces and its allies have recaptured territory from Daesh in the countryside southeast of its stronghold Raqqa after air strikes in the area, war monitors reported.

The advances towards the provincial boundary between Raqqa and Deir Ezzor took place late on Saturday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The regime forces seized an oil field in the Sabkha area as part of the advance.

The Syrian army has active front lines with Daesh in western Raqqa province and has made recent gains there.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days