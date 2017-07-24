A suicide bomber killed at least 26 people, many of them police, in the Pakistani metropolis of Lahore on Monday, officials and local media reported. The death toll is expected to rise as dozens were injured.

The blast wrought carnage near the Arfa Karim Software Technology Park in the heart of the city, targeting police who were deployed to clear illegal street vendors from the area, an official said. The anti-encroachment operation was ordered by the Lahore Development Authority.

TRT World's Staci Bivens has this report.

Haider Ashraf, deputy inspector general of Punjab police, said the blast was a suicide attack and "police were the target."

"Apparently, according to our initial findings, he was a suicide bomber, who used a motorcycle," Ashraf, told reporters, adding that at least 10 police officers were among the dead.

He said many of 54 wounded are policemen and several bystanders were wounded by the impact of the powerful blast.

Attacking the heartland

The attack shattered a period of relative calm in Pakistan's second-largest city. Lahore, a city of around six million, is the capital of Pakistan's most powerful province, Punjab.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the blast, in a message sent to local media.

Rana Sanaullah, the home minister of Punjab province of which Lahore is the capital, said anti-state elements who want to see instability in the country were behind the attack.

"No matter what name they use, these terrorists are one but they cannot demoralise the Pakistani nation," said Sanaullah.

Malik Mohammad Ahmed, a spokesman for the Punjab government, said the blast occurred near the secretariat of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif but that he was not in the office at the time.