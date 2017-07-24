A magnificent opening ceremony at the newly-built stadium in Samsun kicked off the Deaflympics for the first time on Turkish soil on July 18.

The 23rd Summer edition has brought together 97 different countries from six continents and more than 3000 participants.

The participants in this edition, the largest ever Deaflympics in history, will battle it out in 21 different disciplines.

​​The first games for the deaf, known then as the International Silent Games, were held in 1924 in Paris with athletes from nine European nations participating.