POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey hosts largest-ever Deaflympics
The Deaflympics, a combination of the words deaf and Olympics, is the world's second oldest multiple discipline sports event after the Olympics.
Turkey hosts largest-ever Deaflympics
Samsun is hosting the Deaflympics 2017 between July 18-30 with 3105 participants from 97 countries in 21 different events. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

A magnificent opening ceremony at the newly-built stadium in Samsun kicked off the Deaflympics for the first time on Turkish soil on July 18.

The 23rd Summer edition has brought together 97 different countries from six continents and more than 3000 participants.

The participants in this edition, the largest ever Deaflympics in history, will battle it out in 21 different disciplines.

​​The first games for the deaf, known then as the International Silent Games, were held in 1924 in Paris with athletes from nine European nations participating.

RECOMMENDED

The Deaflympics, a combination of the words deaf and Olympics, are the world's second oldest multiple discipline sports event after the Olympics.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis