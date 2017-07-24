Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his ratings sinking over a suspected cronyism scandal, on Monday said he had never instructed officials to give preferential treatment to a long-time friend.

Abe and his aides have repeatedly denied intervening to help Kake Gakuen, an educational institution whose director, Kotaro Kake, is a friend of the prime minister, win approval for a veterinary school in a special economic zone.

Abe's support has plunged below 30 percent in opinion polls, hit by the scandal and a perception among many voters that his administration is taking them for granted.

The slump is encouraging rivals and casting doubt on Abe's prospects of becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister by winning a third three-year term when his current tenure ends in September 2018.

Abe told a special session of parliament's lower house budget committee that it was not surprising the public had doubts, given that Kake had been his friend since they were students, but added that Kake had "never once" sought favours.

"There was no request or lobbying regarding the establishment of a new veterinary school," Abe said.

Asked if he had intervened in the approval process, Abe said, "I have never issued instructions regarding specific cases."

Abe also pledged to regain public trust by "producing results," giving priority to the economy and diplomacy.