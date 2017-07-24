WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Qatar on last leg of Gulf tour
During his visit, Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who said Qatar is open to dialogue with Gulf countries so long as Qatar's sovereignty is respected.
Erdogan arrives in Qatar on last leg of Gulf tour
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, Qatar, July 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Turkey's president has arrived in Qatar on the final leg of a Gulf tour aimed at forging a resolution to the diplomatic standoff gripping the nation and four fellow Arab countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday from Kuwait, which has been mediating the dispute. He earlier met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which leads an anti-Qatar bloc that includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who has said Qatar is open to dialogue so long as Qatar's sovereignty is respected.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish leader is accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar, and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Hakan Fidan.

Erdogan had held talks with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as part of his efforts to solve the Gulf crisis, triggered by the cutoff of relations between Qatar and four Arab states, who accuse Doha of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar and presented a list of demands to Doha to end the siege, including the closure of the Al Jazeera television network and Turkish base in Doha, or face further sanctions.

Doha denies the accusation of terrorism and contends the blockade is a violation of international law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days