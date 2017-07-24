Two opposition leaders accused soldiers and police in the Maldives of roughing up opposition lawmakers on Monday. They said law-enforcement used pepper spray to prevent them from entering parliament to take part in an impeachment vote against the speaker.

Police said access to the parliament building was restricted by the government because the scheduled parliament session was cancelled. The opposition is trying to unseat Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed, an ally of President Abdulla Yameen, for blocking its requests to summon government officials accused of corruption.

"After Yameen (lost his) parliament majority, he is trying to use both military and police to suppress the opposition," Eva Abdullah, an opposition MP told Reuters via telephone from Male.

"This is almost like a military coup and they take over legislature."

The soldiers and police surrounded the parliament building and stopped 30 opposition legislators from entering the premises, the chairman of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party Hassan Latheef said from Male.

He said the opposition MPs were pepper sprayed and tear gassed by the police, and stopped from entering the parliament. He blamed Yameen for ordering the closure because he was sure of losing the vote.

The police blamed the lawmakers. Police said they were now investigating "a case of obstruction of police duty" against lawmakers who broke into the restricted area around the parliament building which was cordoned off by a police line.