Venezuela's opposition plastered election centres with slogans and rallied in the honour of dead protesters on Monday in a final week-long push to force President Nicolas Maduro into aborting a controversial congress.

Maduro, 54, is pressing ahead with the vote for a Constitutional Assembly on Sunday despite the opposition and international criticism.

Critics say the assembly, whose election rules appear designed to ensure a majority for Maduro, is intended to institutionalise dictatorship in the South American OPEC nation.

But Maduro insists it is the only way to empower the people and bring peace after four months of anti-government unrest.

Knots of opposition supporters gathered at various centres where Venezuelans will vote on the assembly to leave messages, chant slogans and wave banners.

The opposition also planned nationwide rallies in the afternoon in honour of protesters slain during the crisis.

Fatalities have included opposition and government supporters, bystanders and security officials.

More than 100 people have been killed during the protests.