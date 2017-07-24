Militants linked to a former Al Qaeda-affiliated group on Sunday consolidated their grip over large parts of the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Ahrar al Sham's pullout from Idlib was stipulated under terms of a ceasefire deal reached on Friday.

The deal was reached following three days of heavy fighting that had pitted Ahrar al Sham, a powerful rebel group with a foothold across Syria, against Hayat Tahrir al Sham, an alliance led by Al Qaeda's Syria branch.

Witnesses said the departing rebels from Ahrar al Sham had moved a large convoy of heavy equipment and tanks and hundreds of its fighters away from the Bab al Hawa crossing with Turkey and headed to areas it controls further south in Idlib province and in the neighbouring province of Hama.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham surrounded their adversaries near the Syria-Turkey border crossing after rapid advances in a strategic stretch of territory along the border with Turkey, and after ousting their rivals from the province's main towns and villages.

The Al Qaeda-affiliated group said their control of the border area is aimed at preventing Turkish forces or rival rebel groups from entering Idlib.

The fighting between the two largest rebel groups, which left many dead and injured, was by far the heaviest inter-rebel fighting since the start of the conflict.

Emboldened by their success at Bab al Hawa, the militants of Tahrir al Sham also dislodged Ahrar al Sham fighters on Sunday from another border crossing, Kherbet al Jouz, that is used as a conduit for humanitarian relief supplies.

The militant's sweep across Idlib province has raised concerns that the closure of key crossing points on the border with Turkey could choke off the flow of aid and essential goods.

More than two million people live in Idlib, which has become a refuge for many of the displaced, including rebel fighters and their families who left areas seized by the regime forces.