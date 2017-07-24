Winter has come to Washington under President Donald J. Trump.

The election of the New York-born reality star has set off a retreat into monarchism in the capital city of the republic, where the president has delegated crucial duties to his family members while neglecting to staff civil service.

Nowhere is this more clear than in the US Department of State, the American equivalent of a foreign ministry.

Dozens of diplomatic positions go unfilled by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Trump has tasked his son-in-law Jared Kushner with the momentous task of building peace in the Middle East.

So far, Kushner's intervention perhaps helped yield the Qatar diplomatic crisis, which remains unresolved, and a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates, Yousef al Otaiba, says he has Kushner's attention.

Kushner was a private citizen, albeit a very wealthy one, until his father-in-law became one of the most powerful people on the planet.

"It's entirely unprecedented," said former Ambassador Dennis Jett, a career foreign service officer who served as an ambassador to multiple countries between 1972 and 2000.

"It's almost medieval, the government under the Trump administration. You have the king and the royal family around him and you have all these princes and court jesters all trying to influence the king. There is no system. There is no control. It's all whoever talked to him last. It's no way for a government to run," Jett said.

"If you can get to Ivanka or Jared or Donald Jr. and whisper in their ear and hope they'll whisper in the king's ear and the function of government completely breaks down," he added.

Meanwhile, last Monday, forty foreign service officers sent a letter urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to reverse a decision to shutter a section of the State Department that handles refugee issues – the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration – and give at least some of its job to the Department of Homeland Security.

The chaos in Washington could make the world a much more dangerous place. Including Jett, three retired ambassadors gave stark warnings about the path the administration is taking. In their view, the US diplomatic mission is really the nation's first line of defence. And it's corroding under Trump.

If that defence fails, the US might run out of options and react by launching military action instead of pursuing diplomacy.

Recent history in Iraq has shown that US military intervention does not lead to a more peaceful planet. It's easy to laugh or gawk at the dysfunction in the nation's capital, but the consequences of that dysfunction mean a more dangerous world for everyone.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not helping, former Obama adviser and State Department official Max Bergmann wrote in June.

"What we now know is that the building is being run by a tiny clique of ideologues who know nothing about the department but have insulated themselves from the people who do," Bergmann wrote of proposed cuts of up to 30 percent of the State Department's budget.

These likely won't pass, but the sentiment is something State Department officials found alarming. Bergmann said there is no reason for slashing State's budget, placing significant blame on Tillerson.