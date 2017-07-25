Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said his visit to the Gulf region made a contribution to easing the crisis surrounding Ankara's ally Qatar, but indicated that more time was needed to end the standoff.

Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on the weekend before heading to Qatar on Monday for talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani in a trip aimed at defusing the crisis.

Erdogan has voiced support for Kuwait's mediation efforts, a possible indication that Ankara sees the emirate as the key to resolving the crisis.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with Qatar accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their regional rival Iran.

Doha denies the claims and has been backed by Ankara throughout the standoff.

The crisis has put Turkey in a delicate position and Erdogan had hoped his visit would help ease a crisis which he described as not being in "anyone's interest."

"I think that our visit and contacts [in the region] have been an important step on the way to rebuilding stability and mutual confidence," he told reporters at Ankara airport after returning from Qatar.