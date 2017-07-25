Controversial insecticide endosulfan, which has been banned by more than 80 countries, was responsible for the deaths of 13 children in Bangladesh in 2012, a study found on Monday.

All of the fatalities, caused by brain inflammation, were linked to exposure to lychee fruit and occurred within 20 hours of the symptoms surfacing, according to the research published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Similar deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) have been recorded in lychee orchards in neighbouring India – though according to an analysis published in The Lancet these were caused by a naturally-occurring toxin in the fruit's seeds and pulp.

But the authors of the new study said the Bangladesh deaths, which baffled investigators, were not connected to the fruit.