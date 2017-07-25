Pop singer Justin Bieber on Monday cancelled the remainder of his Purpose world tour citing "unforeseen circumstances" but gave no specific reasons.

The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through October 10.

Ticket holders will get refunds.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," his tour publicist said in a statement.

However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

Bieber, 23, made no comments on his social media platforms.

Celebrity news website TMZ.com cited a source as saying Bieber had decided to cancel because he was "just over it."

His mostly young female fan base, who call themselves "Beliebers," expressed disappointment but many were concerned that the Canadian singer might be sick and offered their support.