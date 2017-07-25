Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Israel would pay the price for a dispute over security measures it imposed at the entrance to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

"Israel, which shows no respect for the Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock, will see itself suffer the most damage," Erdogan said.

Anger has spilled across much of the Muslim world since last week when Israeli authorities briefly shut down the Al Aqsa Mosque following a deadly shootout.

''Those who are able to, should visit Al Aqsa. Those who cannot visit Al Aqsa, should send aid to our brothers there,'' Erdogan said at an AK Party meeting in Ankara.

''When Israeli soldiers carelessly pollute the grounds of Al Aqsa with their combat boots by using simple issues as a pretext and then easily spill blood there, the reason they are able to do that is we Muslims have not done enough to stake our claim over Jerusalem," Erdogan added.

The Al Aqsa mosque is Islam's third holiest site after the Haram Shareef mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's mosque in Medina.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel removed metal detectors from the mosque following a spate of violence in the wake of the killings by Israeli security forces of several Muslims who prayed outside the compound in protest.

A statement released after an Israeli security cabinet meeting said around $28 million would be allocated for a new surveillance system using ''smart checks'' based on advanced technology.

Details of the advanced technologies the cabinet planned to use were not immediately clear.

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom, who is following developments from Tel Aviv.

"Keep praying at the gates"

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Mohammad Hussein on Tuesday called on Muslims to continue praying outside the compound on which Al Aqsa mosque is located.

In a statement, he said "keep praying at the gates of Al Aqsa Mosque, and in the streets and squares of Jerusalem" until a decision is taken to pray inside the holy site.

"This movement is a movement of the street," said Sheikh Raed Dana of the Waqf, the Islamic endowments organisation which administers the mosque compound.

"We as the Waqf listen to the street. The street says 'yes' and we say 'yes'; if the street says 'no' to the measures, we will say 'no'," he said following the Israeli decision.

Change in status quo

Many Muslims saw the new security measures outside Al Aqsa Mosque as a change in the status quo and an attempt by Israel to assert further control over the site.