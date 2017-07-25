Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to meet top European Union (EU) officials amid strained relations between Ankara and the bloc.

The strained relations will likely cast a shadow over discussions between Cavusoglu, Turkey's EU Affairs Ministers Omer Celik and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini.

Discussions are expected to touch on issues including Ankara's EU accession, immigration, Turkey's demands for visa-free travel for its citizens, the fight against terrorism; energy and trade ties.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels.