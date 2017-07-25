WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM in Brussels for talks with top EU officials
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and EU's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini will hold talks amid tensions between Ankara and some EU states.
Turkey formally applied to become a member of the European Union in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to meet top European Union (EU) officials amid strained relations between Ankara and the bloc.

The strained relations will likely cast a shadow over discussions between Cavusoglu, Turkey's EU Affairs Ministers Omer Celik and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini.

Discussions are expected to touch on issues including Ankara's EU accession, immigration, Turkey's demands for visa-free travel for its citizens, the fight against terrorism; energy and trade ties.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels.

Turkey's EU membership bid

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

Negotiations hit a stalemate in 2007 because Turkey's refused to concede its position on Cyprus.

The EU did not accept Turkey as a member claiming Turkey had failed to meet the reforms the EU had demanded in 2007 and 2013/4.

The German and French governments also opposed the country's full EU membership.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations with the EU in 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
