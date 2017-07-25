Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met EU officials for high-level talks in Brussels. The discussion covered contentious subjects, including Turkey's demands for visa-free travel to the EU, the refugee deal and Turkey's detention of human rights activists and journalists following last year's failed coup.

The meeting in Brussels was formally about Turkey's long-stalled bid for EU membership, the fight against terrorism, and energy and trade ties. But it was held in the shadow of Ankara's crackdown and mass detentions in the wake of the failed coup.

Cavusoglu said Ankara's post-coup policies were necessary to fight terrorism and extremism.

"Having the identity of a journalist does not justify committing any crime," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, European enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn and Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik.

"We are fighting terrorist organisations. We suffered a coup attempt and we did not receive adequate support from the EU. We started to receive adequate support after one year - support in the form of statements."

Hahn expressed "very strong concern" about the arrests.

Cavusoglu said anybody involved in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, whether a soldier, police, politician, or journalist, would be treated the same.

The Turkish foreign minister said Ankara was ready to share information with the EU on those accused of plotting the coup.

He added that the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey was in compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights and did not differ from similar measures currently in place in France.

Dialogue to continue despite differences

Omer Celik, Ankara's minister in charge of EU issues, said Tuesday's discussions were "constructive."

"It's clear that we have differences, that we have disagreements, but dialogue, discussions and [the] search for settlements ... will of course continue," Celik added.