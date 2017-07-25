The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia, and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow.

House members backed the measure, which also imposes sanctions on Iran and North Korea, by a near-unanimous margin of 419-3, with strong support from Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, despite objections from Trump, who wanted more control over imposing sanctions.

The sanctions bill coincided with lawmakers taking steps to show they are willing to push hard as they investigate possible meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion by Republican Trump's campaign.

Moscow has denied it worked to influence the election in the Republican candidate's favour, and Trump has denied his campaign colluded.

TRT World spoke with William Denselow for the latest.

Only the beginning

The White House said it was reviewing the bill and has expressed support for "tough sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The combined sanctions bill must pass the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto. The latest version of the legislation has run into objections from some Senate members, who are unhappy that the House added new sanctions on North Korea after holding up the measure for more than a month.

Rejecting the bill – which would potentially hamper his hopes of pursuing improved relations with Moscow – would carry a risk that Trump's veto could be overridden by lawmakers.

The bill has raised concerns in the European Union, where the legislation could result in fines for companies helping Russia build gas pipelines like the $11.1 billion (9.5 billion euro) Nord Stream 2 project.

A wider probe

The intense focus on Russia, involving several congressional probes and a separate investigation by a Justice Department-appointed special counsel, has overshadowed Trump's agenda.