WORLD
1 MIN READ
Displaced families move back to Libya's war-torn Benghazi
Displaced families are moving back to their homes despite the fragile security situation in the newly liberated city.
Displaced families move back to Libya's war-torn Benghazi
Children look out as they sit in a car boot in Benghazi, Libya, April 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

After a bloody few years that has left hundreds of people dead, residents of Benghazi have begun to move back to the newly liberated city by forces loyal to Libya's eastern government.

They were forced to leave the city in 2014 when armed groups took advantage of the political vacuum following former leader Muammer Gaddafi's fall.

Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army took full control of Libya's second city from rival armed groups in early July.

Now displaced residents are picking up the pieces of their shattered lives as they return home.

RECOMMENDED

But the process will inevitably be a slow one as the city is still riddled with mines and booby traps.

TRT World's Zeina Awad has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis