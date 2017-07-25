After a bloody few years that has left hundreds of people dead, residents of Benghazi have begun to move back to the newly liberated city by forces loyal to Libya's eastern government.

They were forced to leave the city in 2014 when armed groups took advantage of the political vacuum following former leader Muammer Gaddafi's fall.

Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army took full control of Libya's second city from rival armed groups in early July.

Now displaced residents are picking up the pieces of their shattered lives as they return home.