Syrian regime air strikes killed at least 10 civilians and injured 30 in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The deaths were the first civilian casualties in the area, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus, since a cessation of hostilities was declared there on Saturday.

The Syria Civil Defence, a rescue service also known as the White Helmets which operate in the area, said the dead included five children and two women.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian regime on the report.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdury reports on the latest.