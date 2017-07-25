WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mumbai building collapse kills at least four
Rescue workers are searching through rubble of a collapsed building in Mumbai for at least 30 people who are feared trapped.
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the suburbs of Mumbai, India, July 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

A four-storey building housing a nursing home in the suburbs of the Indian city of Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four people with more than 30 feared trapped, fire and police officials said.

"Rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process," said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"Removal of the topmost reinforced concrete slab is in progress, as is a search for trapped persons inside the cavity."

Rahangdale said the ground floor of the building in Ghatkopar housed a nursing home, which was vacant, while the rest of the building was occupied by three or four families on each floor.

He said 14 fire engines, two rescue vans and eight ambulances were at the site.

A police official at the site said 12 people had so far been rescued.

SOURCE:Reuters
