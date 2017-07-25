When a new terminal opens in 2017 at Singapore's Changi Airport, passengers will be able, in theory, to go through check-in to boarding without speaking to another person.

Automation is important for the city-state as it faces a labour crunch across many of its industries. It is also key for Changi given it is the world's sixth-busiest for international traffic and is already operating close to total capacity, having last added a terminal almost a decade ago.

Changi will be using facial recognition technology to offer self-service options at check-in, bag drop, immigration and boarding at the new terminal T4. Corrine Png, CEO of transport research firm Crucial Perspective Pte, says it "will be the first in Asia to do so."

Changi expects the automated process at the $724 million terminal to yield labour savings of about 20 percent in the longer term. T4 will increase the airport's overall annual capacity by 16 million passengers to 82 million.

With a gross floor area of 225,000 square metres, equivalent to about 30 soccer pitches, T4 is half the size of Changi's third terminal, but it will still be able to handle two-thirds the number of its passengers.