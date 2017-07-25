Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Tuesday announced they had blacklisted nine charity organizations and nine individuals "directly or indirectly linked to Qatari authorities," according to a statement carried by the SPA state news agency.

The four Arab states last month suspended ties with Qatar over allegations the Gulf state bankrolled extremism in the region, an accusation Doha has consistently denied.

The four states recalled their ambassadors from Doha, banned Qatar from using their airspace and ordered all Qataris to repatriate.

Among the demands of Riyadh and its allies are the closure of Qatari broadcast giant Al Jazeera, which has been banned in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.