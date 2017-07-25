ISTANBUL, Turkey — In a cobblestone street in Tophane, an old neighbourhood in Istanbul on the European side down the hill from Galata, there's a former tobacco warehouse that's been converted into an artspace: Depo. Its display area is modestly sized, but its aspirations are anything but.

Between July 8 and August 6, Depo is host to Echoes of Homs, an exhibition focused on the stoic Syrian city: its past, present, and uncertain future. The title of the exhibition clues the viewer in that Homs is no longer the intact, vibrant city it once was before the Syrian conflict – but it's represented here through the works of artists who carry a piece of it with them, regardless of where they are now.

Homs has become famous as the Syrian city whose inhabitants have been the most dedicated in their opposition to the Assad regime, even when faced with starvation and bombardment. This exhibition explores a different, deeper, and more nuanced side of the city than the ubiquitous images of destroyed buildings and fighting.

Curator Nashwa Hamdoun, a Syrian native who now lives in Turkey, tells TRT World that Echoes of Homs is "a cultural project that aims to introduce ourselves correctly, who we are, what our heritage is, what the past we lost is."

"I don't know if we indeed lost it or whether we'll be able to revive it from the beginning," she adds.

The exhibition displays the talents of many artists, most of whom are from Homs. Some have lost their artworks to thieves and vandals; others, more grimly, have lost family members to the war. But the message of the exhibition is not one of despair, but of hope.

Hamdoun notes the language barrier in Turkey between Syrians and Turks, and how art can help overcome this obstacle. "I see the art as a global language which you can communicate with anyone in anywhere in the world," she says. "The same goes for heritage and traditions."

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, Turkey has welcomed more than three million refugees from its neighbour, setting up camps, issuing residency permits and providing a home for Syrians escaping the destruction in their homeland. While Turkey is dedicated to remaining a key refuge for the displaced millions, the cost of hosting and the difficulties in integrating the new population has strained relations between some Turkish citizens and the Syrian refugees.

Hamdoun's timely message of communication and integration through art's unifying power is reflected in the labels in the exhibition. They are printed in Turkish and Arabic, hinting at the targeted audience of the show.