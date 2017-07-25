POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Froome's earnings still behind the high rollers of world sport
Chris Froome picked up $582,900 for winning the Tour de France, a relative pittance compared to the huge sums banked by the top names in other sports.
Froome's prize money for a gruelling 21-day slog around France is low by comparison with other sporting winners. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

Chris Froome picked up $582,900 on Sunday as his prize for winning the Tour de France – a sum that pales in comparison to the huge paydays of the top names in other sports.

By tradition, the Briton must also share the spoils of his fourth Tour triumph in five years with his Team Sky colleagues, and not just the riders but the mechanics, the chef, the soigneurs and even the drivers of the team buses.

Last weekend Roger Federer earned $2.8 million when he claimed an eighth Wimbledon tennis title – having spent a total of 11 hours and 37 minutes on court. Put another way that is $4,114 per minute.

American Jordan Speith, who won the British Open on Sunday, earned $1.84 million for his four rounds of golf at Royal Birkdale.

Football salaries in Britain are regularly in excess of $200,000 per week with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba earning a reported $378,000 each week.

Froome is the highest-paid rider in the peleton and extremely well remunerated as Team Sky's boss on the roads, commanding a millionaire's salary.

His prize money for a gruelling 21-day slog around France is low by comparison with other sporting winners, though, especially when you consider what he put himself through to win one of the closest Tours for years.

RECOMMENDED

The 32-year-old cycled 3,540 kilometres over 21 days, gasping up cruel climbs, battling wicked crosswinds and searing heat and surviving one big crash.

He earned roughly $6,766 for each of the 86 hours he spent in the saddle plus an extra $583 for each day he wore the yellow jersey.

There are myriad other ways for the riders to earn a few extra dollars in the Tour – again all shared with the team.

Points jersey winner Michael Matthews earned $29,160 for his Sunweb team who also shared the same sum for Warren Barguil's polka dot jersey for being king of the mountains.

Stage wins were worth $12,830 and the smaller teams, desperate for publicity and extra revenue, sent riders out in daily breakaways aiming to hoover up prize money.

Intermediate sprint wins were worth $1,749 while riders first to crest the climbs were also rewarded, although $933 for making it first to the top of a monster such as the 2,360-metre Col d'Izoard in the Alps hardly seems particularly generous.

SOURCE:Reuters
