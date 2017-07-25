Chris Froome picked up $582,900 on Sunday as his prize for winning the Tour de France – a sum that pales in comparison to the huge paydays of the top names in other sports.

By tradition, the Briton must also share the spoils of his fourth Tour triumph in five years with his Team Sky colleagues, and not just the riders but the mechanics, the chef, the soigneurs and even the drivers of the team buses.

Last weekend Roger Federer earned $2.8 million when he claimed an eighth Wimbledon tennis title – having spent a total of 11 hours and 37 minutes on court. Put another way that is $4,114 per minute.

American Jordan Speith, who won the British Open on Sunday, earned $1.84 million for his four rounds of golf at Royal Birkdale.

Football salaries in Britain are regularly in excess of $200,000 per week with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba earning a reported $378,000 each week.

Froome is the highest-paid rider in the peleton and extremely well remunerated as Team Sky's boss on the roads, commanding a millionaire's salary.

His prize money for a gruelling 21-day slog around France is low by comparison with other sporting winners, though, especially when you consider what he put himself through to win one of the closest Tours for years.