French President Emmanuel Macron who hosted Libya's two main rival leaders on Tuesday hailed what he said was their courage after they reached an accord, including a commitment to a ceasefire and presidential and parliamentary elections.

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj and the divided country's eastern armed commander Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday committed to a conditional ceasefire and to elections in 2018 in a joint declaration after talks near Paris. The rival leaders said they would refrain from any use of armed force for any purpose other than counter-terrorism.

Macron said after meetings that ended at a chateau outside Paris that "the courage that is yours today by being here and by agreeing to this joint declaration is historic."

"Civil war is not inevitable"

He said their courage was all about taking risks in a country that has spiralled into chaos since the overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.