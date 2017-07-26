POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Indian musician plays guitar during brain surgery
It is only the eighth time in history that such a procedure has been undertaken with the patient being conscious, say Indian health officials.
Indian musician plays guitar during brain surgery
Abhishek Prasad's three fingers on his left hand would cramp up when he played his guitar because of Musician's Dystonia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

Musician Abhishek Prasad strummed his guitar during his neurosurgery to help doctors zero in on the part of the brain being operated in India.

The 37 year old had been suffering from Musician's Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that leads to involuntary muscle contractions.

Prasad had to be kept conscious during the surgery.

RECOMMENDED

This was because the doctors needed continuous feedback to work out exactly which parts of the brain were to be targeted to stop the cramps affecting the three fingers on his left hand.

TRT World 's Kerry Alexandra has more

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
