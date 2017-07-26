All big Chinese companies owned by the central government will be registered as limited liability companies or joint-stock firms by the end of the year. Beijing says the move will make its state-owned giants more nimble, efficient and modern.

About 90 percent of firms owned by the central government and local governments have already completed the process, the cabinet said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

However, the statement did not say whether private capital will be allowed to invest in the state giants or whether they will list shares.

The central government is hoping its reforms will revive China's bloated and debt-ridden state-owned sector and create "bigger and stronger" conglomerates capable of competing on the global stage.

Part of the reforms will involve shutting the most uncompetitive firms. The ownership structure of some state-owned enterprises or SOEs will also be modernised.

One of the biggest problems facing China, particularly the lumbering state-owned giants, is a spike in debt since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to contain debt risks over the past year, and part of those steps have involved the restructuring of state firms.

Earlier this year, People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said banks will withdraw support for financially unviable firms, repeating pledges by other officials to drive "zombie" firms out of the market.

China is also pushing mixed ownership to allow private capital to invest in firms while retaining the government's presence in the companies.

The state-owned asset regulator has said "erroneous" notions like "privatisation" and "de-nationalisation" should be avoided.

Party to continue leadership of the economy

Efforts will be made to strengthen the party's leadership at big state firms and to prevent the loss of state assets during restructuring, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The party's leadership will also help protect employees' legal rights and ensure the stability of corporate reforms, the cabinet said.