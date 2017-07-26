Israel's decision to remove metal detectors from Al Aqsa Mosque that offended Muslims is "a step in the right direction, but it is not enough," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Israel is attempting to damage the Islamic character of Jerusalem with new practices every day by taking advantage of the current weakness of Muslims," Erdogan said during an event to discuss higher education in the Islamic world at the presidential complex in Ankara.

"Those who criticise our country whenever possible suddenly become silent when the issue is Palestine, Jerusalem, or Muslims' rights or laws," the president said.

"How sorrowful it is that separations are on the agenda of the Islamic world rather than unity and conflicts, rather than peace."

Anger has spilled across the West Bank since Israel shut Occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque following a deadly shoot-out July 14.

The site is venerated by Muslims, Christians and Jews.