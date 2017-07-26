The European Union's top court ruled on Wednesday that the Palestinian political party Hamas should remain on the EU terrorism blacklist, referring the case back to a lower court.

Judges at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) overruled the General Court's view of 2014 that the 28-nation bloc had insufficient evidence to maintain asset freezes and travel bans on Hamas.

That court had found that the listing was based on media and internet reports rather than solid legal arguments.

However, the ECJ said on Wednesday that a decision by a competent authority was only required for an initial listing, with no such condition for subsequent retention.

The Hamas ruling came as a surprise since once of the ECJ's senior lawyers had said in an opinion last September that Hamas should not have been included on the terror list because procedural mistakes invalidated the EU decision.

It said that rather than establishing independently that Hamas was a terrorist organisation, the European Council of EU member states had instead relied on publicly available information.

The court rarely rules against the advice of its top lawyers and there had been concerns that if the ECJ agreed with the General Court, then already tense EU-Israel relations would have been hit again.

The European Union imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Hamas in 2001.