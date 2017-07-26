Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday denied any knowledge of an illegal financing scheme within his conservative People's Party (PP) and said he not taken any illicit payments, as he testified in court in a long-running corruption case.

Rajoy is the first sitting premier in Spain to be called to court as a witness.

The Gurtel corruption trial centres on graft allegations involving businesses and small city councils, but it has tainted the PP and led to allegations of a slush fund within the party.

Asked in court whether he knew if there was an illegal financing scheme for election campaigns within the party and cash donations from anonymous donors, a combative Rajoy said, "Never."

"I never heard anything because, as I have stated, I was never in charge of financial matters within the party," Rajoy said.

​Protests

About 30 protesters demonstrated noisily behind yellow metal barriers as the car bringing Rajoy to court pulled into the garage in San Fernando de Henares.

They blew whistles and held up banners that read "Justice" and "Make the PP illegal."

It is the first time that a serving prime minister has testified in a criminal case.

Two former premiers – Felipe Gonzalez, an ex-Socialist leader, and Adolfo Suarez, prime minister during Spain's transition to democracy –appeared in court in separate trials but they were no longer in office.

Rajoy, 62, had asked to testify by video-conference, saying he was too busy to appear in person, but Spain's High Court ordered him to come.

Rajoy is not accused of anything himself but was asked to testify because as the party's chief since 2004 – and a high-ranking member before that – he would have knowledge of how the PP operated.

Losing support