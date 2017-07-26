It's summertime in Denmark but Santas from around the world are already planning for the festive season, with more than 150 gathering in Copenhagen to share some early Christmas cheer.

The annual World Santa Claus Congress, now in its 60th year, has drawn attendees from a dozen countries, most sporting traditional red coats and white beards despite the warmer-than-winter weather.

The three-day event, always held at the Bakken amusement park, will see the Santa's parade in the streets of the Danish capital, bathe in the sea and enjoy a herring tasting.

Some will also take to the runway at a fashion show.