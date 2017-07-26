At least 12,000 people were evacuated overnight on Wednesday after a new wildfire broke out in southern France, which was already battling massive blazes that have consumed swathes of forest, authorities said.

The new fire came a day after France asked for Europe's help to tackle the flames already raging in the tinder-dry south, including near the popular resort of Saint-Tropez.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has this report.

"The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer," said a fire service official near Bormes-les-Mimosas on the Mediterranean coast.

On Tuesday over 4,000 firefighters and troops backed by 19 water bombers had already been mobilised to extinguish the flames, which have left swathes of charred earth in their wake.

At least 12 firefighters have been injured and 15 police officers affected by smoke inhalation since the fires broke out on Monday, according to the authorities.

The blazes on Tuesday had devoured around 4,000 hectares of land along the Mediterranean coast, in the mountainous interior and on the island of Corsica.

With strong winds and dry brush creating a dangerous mix, the government asked its European Union partners to send two extra firefighting planes, a request immediately fulfilled by Italy, according to the EU.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb announced on Tuesday that France would be adding six more firefighting planes to its fleet during a visit to Corsica.

Meanwhile, Portugal, which suffered deadly forest fires last month, has been battling fresh blazes since Sunday in the centre of the country, forcing the evacuation of around 10 villages.