Russia warned on Wednesday that new US sanctions against Moscow would take already battered ties into uncharted waters.

Moscow said it was close to taking retaliatory measures of its own.

Russia was responding after the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Moscow and to force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Russia.

"This is already having an extremely negative impact on the process of normalising our relations," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

US-Russia relations were entering "uncharted territory in a political and diplomatic sense," he added.

"Painful" response

Konstantin Kosachyov, who heads the foreign relations committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, called on Moscow to devise a "painful" response to the US move.