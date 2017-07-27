Palestinians will return to pray at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday afternoon for the first time in nearly two weeks, its authorities said, after Israel removed remaining new security measures.

Muslim elders announced their decision after a report from the Waqf, a Jordanian-backed body that oversees the Muslim religious sites in Jerusalem. A top Muslim official had said earlier that worshippers should maintain a boycott of the Jerusalem holy site until an inspection had been completed.

"The Islamic religious authorities in Jerusalem call on Palestinians to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the afternoon prayer," an official of the Waqf told reporters.

"The technical report showed that all obstacles the occupation [Israel] put outside Al Aqsa Mosque were removed," the head of the Waqf, Abdel-Azeem Salhab, said. "We praise this stand in the past two weeks outside Al Aqsa and we want this stand to continue outside Al Aqsa and now inside Al Aqsa."

Israel installed metal detectors, cameras and other measures following a July 14 attack in which two policemen were shot dead. But through these steps, Israel was materially changing the sensitive status quo in the area, which has governed movement and religious practice for decades.

Days of violent protests have resulted in the death of five Palestinians and three Israelis.

Before the announcement, factions had been calling for a Day of Rage on Friday, which would likely have further fuelled the conflict.

TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai has more on the story.