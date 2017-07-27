Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Merck said on Thursday they had agreed on a multi-billion-dollar deal to jointly develop key cancer drugs.

"The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients," British company AstraZeneca and its US peer said in a statement.

Merck will pay AstraZeneca up to $8.5 billion under the deal struck to develop and commercialise the drugs.

Central to the agreement is "a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca's Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types," the pair said.

Lynparza is currently approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer but it is hoped that this can be stretched to help fight breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers thanks to the tie-up announced on Thursday, the statement added.