Fighting between Lebanon's Hezbollah group and a former Al Qaeda affiliate on the Syria-Lebanon border halted on Thursday after a ceasefire was reached, Lebanese media and Hezbollah outlets reported.

The ceasefire comes a week after Hezbollah launched an offensive against Jabhat Fateh al Sham militants in the mountainous Jurud Arsal border region.

The group used to be called Jabhat al Nusra and was affiliated with Al Qaeda before it joined five other groups to form Hayat Tahrir al Sham in January 2017.

Hezbollah's Al Manar TV websitesaid that "a ceasefire that began at 6:00 am (0300 GMT) is in effect on all the front in Jurud Arsal."

Daesh to be targeted next

Security sources say some two dozen Hezbollah fighters and nearly 150 militants have been killed overall.

Hezbollah is expected to target Daesh in an adjacent area of the border zone in the next phase of its operation in the area unless the terrorist group's militants agree to withdraw.

Security in JurudArsal has been a concern for many years.

The barren and mountainous border area has served as a hideout for militants, who in 2014 clashed with Lebanese security forces in the area.

Arsal was the scene of one of the most serious spillovers of the Syrian war into Lebanon when militants briefly overran the town.

Fighters to shift to Idlib

Lebanon's official National News Agency (or NNA) said the ceasefire was part of a deal brokered by the country's General Security agency chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

Under the deal, remaining fighters from the former Al Qaeda affiliate will withdraw from the region.

"The Al Nusra fighters and their families will go to Idlib," a province in northwestern Syria largely under the control of opposition rebels, NNA said.