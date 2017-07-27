Israel has removed more security installations from the entrance to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied East Jerusalem after protests and deadly unrest in recent days, prompting Palestinian celebrations early on Thursday.

A tense standoff has been underway between Israel and Muslim worshippers at the holy site despite the removal of metal detectors on Tuesday, with concerns of major unrest later this week if no resolution is found.

Newly installed railings and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted have now also been removed from at least one main entrance to the compound, referred to as Haram al Sharif by Muslims and Temple Mount by Jews.

Palestinians began to gather at the entrance to celebrate in the early hours of Thursday, with whistling and constant honking of horns from cars.

Young men set off firecrackers as Israeli forces watched closely.

"For 12 days no one has slept, no one has done anything except the Al Aqsa Mosque," Firas Abasi, a Palestinian man in the crowd said, adding that he felt like crying over the "victory."

Israel installed the new security measures after a shootout on July 14 within the compound in which three Arab Israelis and two Israeli police officers were killed.

Muslims have refused to enter the site and have prayed in the streets outside for more than a week after Israel installed the new security measures there.

Palestinians view the move as Israel asserting further control over the site.

Protests and deadly unrest have erupted in the days since the measures were installed, with clashes breaking out around the compound in Jerusalem's Old City and in the occupied West Bank, leaving five Palestinians dead.

A Palestinian also broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week and stabbed four Israelis, killing three.

There have been concerns that Friday's main weekly Muslim prayers, which typically draw thousands to Al Aqsa, would lead to serious clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces.

Following intensive international diplomacy and warnings of the potential of wider unrest, Israel removed the metal detectors early on Tuesday.