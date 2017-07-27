The European Union (EU) is ready to act "within a matter of days" if it felt the new US sanctions against Russia undermined the bloc's energy security, the European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

"If our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days. America first cannot mean that Europe's interests come last," EC President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

The sanctions against Russia, Iran, and North Korea were approved in a landslide on Tuesday by the US House of Representatives.

The bill also bars US President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without Congress' approval.

Sanctions could target EU firms

Brussels fears the new sanctions will damage European firms and oil and gas projects on which the EU is dependent.

The Commission said a number of EU concerns had been taken into account in the most recent version of the bill, but said it could lead to sanctions on any company, including European, that worked on Russian energy export pipelines.

"The US bill could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU's energy security interests," Juncker said, adding that there should be unity among Western allies on sanctions.

To date, anti-Russia sanctions have been coordinated on both sides of the Atlantic in a common Western front, reminiscent of the Cold War.

Depending on its implementation, the Commission observed, this could affect infrastructure transporting energy resources to Europe. An example would be the maintenance and upgrade of pipelines in Russia that feed the Ukraine gas transit system.

"It could also have an impact on projects crucial to the EU's diversification objectives such as the Baltic Liquefied Natural Gas project," the EC said in a statement.

An EU document prepared for the commissioners also laid out the EU's plans to seek "demonstrable reassurances" that the White House would not use the bill to target the bloc's interests.

The new sanctions target the disputed Nord Stream 2 project for a new pipeline running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. But the EU note says, "The impact would, in reality, be much wider."

The EC said that it plans to file a complaint at the World Trade Organization if diplomacy fails.