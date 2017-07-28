WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in communications meltdown
The US president's new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacked senior White House colleagues in an obscene tirade that indicates deep divisions within the Trump camp.
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in communications meltdown
Trump has so far made no public comment on his aide's outburst. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

Open warfare erupted inside President Donald Trump's inner circle as his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacked senior White House colleagues in obscene comments published on Thursday.

Scaramucci blasted White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, in an article in The New Yorker based on a telephone conversation on Wednesday night between one of the magazine's correspondents and Scaramucci.

Less than a week into his new job, Scaramucci called Priebus a "f*cking paranoid schizophrenic" and accused Bannon of trying to build his own brand "off the f*cking strength of the president."

RECOMMENDED

The former Wall Street financier was named to the communications post last Friday, prompting the immediate resignation of then White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

After The New Yorker article appeared online, Scaramucci, indicated he would not back down, appearing to blame the messenger: "I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda ... I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE