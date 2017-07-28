Pakistan's top court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office in a unanimous decision after a damning corruption probe into his family wealth, cutting short his third stint in power.

The Supreme Court dismissed Sharif after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth. Domestic media reported a criminal investigation would also be launched against the premier and his family.

​"He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Sharif resigned from his position shortly after the Supreme Court decision, the prime minister's office announced. His resignation meant the federal cabinet has been dissolved.

The statement issued by the office said Sharif had "stepped down" despite having "serious reservations" about the judicial process.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in its ruling also disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from office.

Dar, who was Sharif's former accountant, had submitted documents to the Supreme Court about how the Sharif family obtained their wealth that included a portfolio of upscale London properties.

Dar has been considered one of the most influential people in Sharif's cabinet and credited with bringing the economy on to a more sure footing after a balance of payments crisis in 2013.

Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which has a majority in parliament, is expected to name a new prime minister to hold office until elections due next year.

Among allies mooted to replace Sharif are Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Petroleum Minister Shahid Abbasi.

Opposition rejoices

Friday's decision by the five-judge court was not surprising as many legal experts and opposition leaders were expecting punitive measures against Sharif and his family.

It is not the first time the judiciary has ordered the dismissal of the elected prime minister. In 2012, the court convicted the then-premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in a contempt case, forcing him to step down.