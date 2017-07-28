WORLD
London police consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell Tower fire
Grenfell Tower recently underwent a refurbishment and investigators suspect that the the cladding might have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
Work to begin covering the remains of the 24-floor tower is due to begin next month. The remains of the tower are due to be dismantled towards the end of 2018. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

British police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month said there are grounds to suspect that corporate manslaughter may have been committed by the local council, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that they may have respectively committed the offence.

"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter," reported the BBC, quoting a letter from London police to residents of the tower block.

Kensington and Chelsea Council had no immediate comment on the report when contacted by media.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from London.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
