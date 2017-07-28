A police officer was killed by a gunshot wound to the head during protests against embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that were part of a nationwide two-day strike, prosecutors said Friday.

The policeman was shot on Thursday in the town of Ejido in the northwest of the country as the strike drew to a close. The fatal shooting brought the death toll from four months of anti-Maduro protests to 113.

On Thursday, the United States ordered family members of employees at its embassy in Venezuela to leave the country as the political crisis deepened.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas.