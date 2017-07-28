When journalists and aid workers finally crossed the Tigris river over to the western side of Mosul earlier this month, all they saw was destruction. A city where Daesh made its last stand, using women and children as human shields, Mosul is now the centre of a major humanitarian crisis. Its streets are littered with the burnt frames of cars and remnants of battered houses. The stench of rotting flesh suggest many bodies are still lying under the rubble.

An estimated 40,000 people have been killed since the battle to retake Mosul began in October last year, according to an intelligence report from Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government.

In their determination to eradicate the fighters, US-backed Iraqi forces rained thousands of artillery shells on the city.

Block after block, residential buildings have been turned into wreckage. Hospitals, schools and most of public infrastructure is bombed out.

For now, Mosul's future looks bleak.

Revenge Killings

It was a disturbing sight. A semi-conscious suspected militant being dragged and thrown from the edge of a hill before being shot at with AK47s.

The footage of the incident quickly went viral in the days after the Iraqi government announced the liberation of its second-largest city on July 10.

The Iraqi authorities promised to deter retaliation against the Sunni majority. But savage massacres carried out by Daesh fighters are still fresh in the memory of Iraqi troops, many of whom come from the families which suffered under their brutality.

Mosul, a predominantly Sunni city, was a bastion of resistance against the central government in Baghdad that was largely under Shia control.

When Daesh swept through northern Iraq in 2014, some locals welcomed them out of frustration.They were fed up of being ill-treated by government forces.

Retaliations risk plunging Iraq back into the sectarian violence that has plagued it since the US invasion in 2003, according to Belkis Wille, an Iraq expert with the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"Since 2003, Iraqi forces and mostly Shia non-state and government armed groups have carried out abuses against the civilian population with complete impunity, mainly targeting Sunni Arabs," she wrote in an article for the Huffington Post.

"These experiences no doubt pushed young Sunni Arab men to join extremist groups in Iraq in the past."

Raising the alarm, she says that no Iraqi commander or officer responsible for extrajudicial killings has been held accountable.

Total destruction

Mosul was home to 1.8 million people before the conflict with Daeshbegan. An estimated 900,000 people have been displaced. Many of them live in ill-equipped camps or with relatives in other towns and cities.

East Mosul, which was cleared of Daesh much earlier at the beginning of the year, is slowly coming back onto its feet.

Markets have opened and people have started to go about their daily routine, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) which sent its observers to examine the situation.

But the western part of the metropolis, where the Old City is located, has been reduced to piles of rubble.

The five bridges that linked the two parts of the historical city are gone. The airport and the railway station no longer exist. Water and electricity infrastructure are defunct.

"Rows of houses and neighbourhoods lie in total ruins as far as the eye can see. The carcasses of cars, reduced to smithereens and still parked in front of the shells of what used to be homes," the IOM said.

"Even stray cats and dogs, which recently used to scurry about these streets and neighbourhoods, have mostly left."

The UN says more than one-fourth of West Mosul's54 residential districts have been flattened. Nearly 32,000 houses have been reduced to debris in those areas.

In another 23 districts, nearly half the buildings have been destroyed. More than 5,500 buildings have been damaged in the Old City alone.