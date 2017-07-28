WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Senate votes down bill to repeal Obamacare
Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote that killed the bill in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump who had vowed to replace the policy that brought insurance to 20 million previously uninsured Americans.
US Senate votes down bill to repeal Obamacare
Republican senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voted against the plan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

The US Senate Republicans failed to overturn the healthcare law known as Obamacare early on Friday, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that effectively ended the Republican Party's seven-year quest to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Republican senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voted against the plan.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor after the vote.

RECOMMENDED

"Skinny" proposal

Senate Republicans decided to vote on the pared-down "skinny" proposal to repeal portions of Obamacare after failing to reach consensus on a more comprehensive measure since the US House of Representatives approved their bill in May.

The Affordable Care Act, known informally as Obamacare, brought insurance to 20 million previously uninsured Americans and was the signature domestic achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Republicans believe that the law is too costly and represents undue government interference in healthcare.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal