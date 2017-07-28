A US-trained Iraqi army division allegedly executed several dozen men in the final throes of the battle against Daesh in Mosul's Old City, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

The watchdog urged the US government to suspend all support for the 16th Division of the Iraqi army pending an investigation into what it called war crimes, evidence of which was seen by two international observers.

The claims could not be immediately verified as Iraqi authorities have restricted media access to the Old City since Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared victory over Daesh on July 10. Spokesmen for the Iraqi government and military could not be reached for comment.

Daesh made its last stand in the Old City after nine months of urban warfare with Iraqi forces who are backed by a US-led coalition.

Fighting continued there for several days after victory was declared in mid-July and videos emerged of Iraqi forces beating unarmed men and pushing one off a precipice to his death.

"Given the widespread abuses by Iraqi forces and the government's abysmal record on accountability, the US should take a hard look at its involvement with Iraqi forces," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.