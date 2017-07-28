An international animal welfare charity was on Friday completing the evacuation of a dozen animals stranded in a neglected zoo in the conflict-torn Aleppo province of northern Syria.

The Four Paws group was seeking to move two lions and two domestic dogs from the "Magic World" zoo and amusement park in Syria over the border into Turkey and then to an animal protection centre in the north of the country, a spokesman for the charity said.

The convoy with the animals crossed the Syria-Turkey border late Friday and was now on their way to the animal protection facility in Karacabey, outside the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa, said spokesman Martin Bauer.

In an initial operation, Four Paws said it had on July 21 evacuated nine animals – three lions, two tigers, two Asian black bears and two hyenas – from the "neglected" Magic World.

After a one-day journey, they arrived safely at their new home, the animal protection facility in Karacabey.