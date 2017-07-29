TÜRKİYE
Turkish charity helps children from poor families get an education
Through sports, arts and educational activities, a charity in Ankara is helping poor children get an education.
The centre supports more than a thousand Syrian and Iraqi refugees as well as almost 700 children from poor Turkish families. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

For many poor families, the main priority is to earn money to put food on the table.

And for many poor refugee and Turkish families, that means their children have to take jobs too.

The Ankara Centre for Street Children is a charity that tries to change that and encourage children from poor families to return to education with sports, arts and learning activities.

Their families are given supplies and donations, so their children don't have to sell water on the streets or take jobs in bakeries.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
