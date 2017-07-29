July 29, 2017
South Korea and the United States are calling for tougher measures to stop North Korea's increasingly advancing missile programme.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the midnight launch of the missile on Friday night and said it was a "stern warning" for the United States that it would not be safe from destruction if it tries to attack, the North's official KCNA news agency said.
The joint military exercise, conducted by South Korea and the United States on Sunday, comes one day after North Korea test fired an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) which landed in the waters off the coast of Japan.
TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies