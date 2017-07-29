POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japanese companies introduce exercise at work
With Japan pushing labour reform for better productivity, more companies are opting for office exercise.
Japanese companies introduce exercise at work
Employees of an IT company exercise together in their office after lunchtime in Tokyo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

According to The World Health Organisation, people should exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, although a quarter of adults worldwide fall short of this recommendation.

In Japan, companies have heeded to the call and are fitting exercise sessions into work schedules.

Companies like Amazon Japan and Japan Airlines have say the wellness program is paying off for both employees and their business.

RECOMMENDED

Yoshihiro Yamaoka, Japan Airline's Chief Director of Health, says five years after initiating the program not only are employees healthier, but the company now registers fewer sick days and medical insurance costs.

"Healthy employees brings a lot of merit to our business because not only it increases productivity, we can keep employees to work our company for a longer time. Also, being healthy leads to better service to our customers."

With the country pushing labour reform for better productivity, more companies are opting for office exercise.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE