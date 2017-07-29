POLITICS
Female biker trend on the rise in South Africa
Previously, white males dominated the road due to apartheid, the high cost of purchasing bikes and people's social class. But now over 400 female bikers are changing the scenario.
The growing biker culture draws women of all ages to experience the thrill of the open road. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

The number of women taking to the road on motorcycles in South Africa is on the rise.

The growing biker culture draws women of all ages and professions to experience the thrill of the open road.

"People sit with their issues and they become depressed because of... they can't deal with their problems. And you know biking is not for the fainthearted, one thing for sure, but you forget about your issues. Personal issues, they don't reign here - I'll only get my problems when I get home," said biker Lydia Mahlangu.

There are some 400 female bikers in the country which may not sound like many. But it is something that was unheard of only a few years ago.

Previously, white males dominated the road due to apartheid, the high cost of purchasing bikes and people's social class.

Things are however changing.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah has more on the trend.

SOURCE:TRT World
